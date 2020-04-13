Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump While Celebrating Easter in Adorable Bunny Onesie

Katy Perry got into the holiday spirit this year with a fun Easter ensemble!

The “Roar” singer and American Idol judge, 35 — who is expecting with fiancé Orlando Bloom — shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Sunday, showing off her growing baby bump while posing in a white and pink bunny onesie.

Perry’s festive post came a little over a week after she revealed that she was having a baby girl, posting the message alongside a photo of Bloom’s face covered in a pink-hued buttercream frosting.

The singer first shared the news that she was pregnant on March 5, cradling her baby belly in the music video for her song, “Never Worn White.”

The baby-on-the-way will be Perry’s first child and the Carnival Row actor’s second child (he shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr).

A source recently told PEOPLE that the engaged couple couldn’t be happier. “They are both so excited about having a baby. They are also ecstatic that it’s a girl,” the insider said. “They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It’s such a happy distraction for them.”

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Perry and Bloom, 43, have been self-isolating together.

Bloom returned to the U.S. from Europe last month after production on his Amazon Prime show was suspended due to the spread of the virus.

Both are in good health, according to the source, though Perry is hoping the pandemic eases up before her due date.

“Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy,” the source said. “Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer.”

The source added that Perry, “tries not to stress about the birth, but she definitely thinks about it a lot.”

Charity work has been one way the couple has been able to give back to help those affected by disease and take their mind off things.

“They have donated money to several causes,” the source added. “They are both very low-key about it and don’t want any attention. Everyone just knows that they are a very generous couple.”

Also due to the global pandemic, the couple’s wedding, which was slated to take place in Japan early this summer, is now on hold.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE last month. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

