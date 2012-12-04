Saved by the baby!

Once the child is born, Harry – who is in Afghanistan serving with the British army – gets bumped down the line of succession to the throne.

Following the currently reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth, the next in line is Prince Charles, followed by Prince William and then Harry. But with the birth of a baby – regardless of its sex – succession will go from Prince William to his heir and then to Harry.

Harry – whose antics have landed him in hot water with the public and the Palace before – may welcome the chance to step away from the spotlight.