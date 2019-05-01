Pregnant Kate Mara Celebrates Baby on the Way at Shower Where 'Everything Was Pink,' Says Source

Kate Mara appears to be thinking pink.

The pregnant House of Cards alum and her husband, fellow actor Jamie Bell, celebrated their impending first child together at a baby shower held at her home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Kate seemed very excited about her baby shower,” a source tells PEOPLE of the event, which was attended by guests like her sister Rooney Mara and the latter’s beau Joaquin Phoenix. “Jamie was around, as well, for the celebration at their house.”

The source further reveals, “Everything was pink! There were gorgeous pink flower decorations, the treats were pink and Kate also had her hair up in a bun with a pink ribbon tied around it. Guests even brought gifts wrapped in pink.”

Mara, 36, wore a ruffled white dress for the sweet occasion while Bell opted for a denim button-down shirt and black slacks, as seen in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kate Mara

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Celebrates “CBD & Meditation”-Themed Baby Shower with Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton

Mara first revealed she and Bell, 33, are expecting their first child together in a February post on Instagram.

The mom-to-be showed off her bump in a short, long-sleeved white and silver dress as she stepped out for Elton John‘s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Party. The couple smiled as they posed for photos ahead of the event in West Hollywood, California.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty

“Went on a date with our bun in the oven,” Mara captioned her photo.

Their baby on the way will be the first for the actress, while Bell shares a 5½-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Image zoom Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Rich Fury/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: See Inside Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower Thank You Bag — Filled with Her Favorite Products!



Mara and Bell have been together since fall 2015, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2017. The former Fantastic Four costars announced the following July on social media that they had tied the knot.

The bride posted a photo of herself and her husband kissing on what looked like the dance floor at their wedding on Instagram. She captioned the snapshot, “Nuptials.”

Bell shared the same image with the caption, “Mr. and Mrs. B.”