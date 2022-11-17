Kate Mara and Husband Jamie Bell Welcome Second Baby Together, a Son — See the Photo!

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in May 2019

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 04:52 PM
Kate Mara baby
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty; Kate Mara/Instagram

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are officially parents of two.

The actress, 39, revealed that the couple welcomed their second baby together last week, a boy, in a simple Instagram post on Thursday.

Mirroring her announcement of her daughter's birth in 2019, Mara shared a photo of newborn toes peeking out from underneath a onesie and a blanket, writing, "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet 🧡."

Mara and Bell are already parents to their daughter, whose name they have kept private. The Rocketman actor, 36, also shares a son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

In a snapshot shared on Instagram in July, the A Teacher star announced her baby news alongside a photo where she donned a short pink dress with silver embellishments on top. Bell, meanwhile, looked classically cool in a black suit.

"There are three of us in this pic 🫶🏻," Mara wrote alongside a photograph of herself and Bell holding hands with one another.

In the comments section, the pair were met with love from some of their famous friends.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell seen attending the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at Claridge's on June 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Ricky Vigil M/GC

"🤗🤗🤗 Congratulations!" wrote Andrew Rannells as MJ Rodriguez added, "Omg congratulations cutie."

Ahead of giving birth to her first baby, Mara revealed on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast that she suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her daughter, explaining that she had a blighted ovum, which occurs "when a fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine wall, but the embryo does not develop," according to americanpregnancy.org.

"It was weird, this bitter or sweet sort of … I was so excited, but also sad that we weren't as excited as we were the first time, because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic," she explained of finding out she was expecting again after the loss.

Mara and Bell started dating in fall 2015, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2017. The former Fantastic Four costars announced the following July on social media that they had tied the knot.

Mara posted a photo of herself and Bell kissing on what appeared to be the dance floor at their wedding on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "Nuptials."

Bell later shared the same photo on his respective account with the caption, "Mr. and Mrs. B."

Speaking to James Corden in January 2018, Bell said, "We actually got married right across the street from our house. I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street, and we had our ceremony."

