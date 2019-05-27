Fantastic News! Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Welcome a Daughter

Jamie Bell now has his own Fantastic Four!

The actor and his wife, actress Kate Mara, welcomed their first child together “a couple weeks ago,” according to the new mom.

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago … Here are her feet 💕,” Mara, 36, captioned a Monday snapshot of her newborn daughter’s tiny tootsies.

Baby girl is the first child for Mara while Bell, 33, shares a 5½-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

The birth of their baby comes months after Mara revealed the pair were expecting in February.

The actress showed off her bump in a short, long-sleeved white and silver dress as she stepped out for Elton’s John‘s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Party. Mara and Bell smiled as they posed for photos ahead of the event in West Hollywood, California.

“Went on a date with our bun in the oven,” Mara also wrote on Instagram.

Mara and Bell have been dating since fall 2015, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2017. The former Fantastic Four costars announced in July on social media that they had tied the knot.

Bell previously spoke about the joys of fatherhood and how becoming a dad has helped him understand why his own father abandoned him and his mother before his birth.

“It’s difficult raising a child,” he said in an interview with ES Magazine. “It’s really stressful. It requires a lot of you. You have to sacrifice your life and some people don’t want to do that. It’s not particularly noble, but I could see why the easier thing is to leave.”

But he stressed that he would never walk away from his own son, telling the publication, “F— no. You can’t be thinking, ‘I’m doing this because no one ever gave me this experience.’ The thing is not to love from a place of anger because that is potentially devastating.”