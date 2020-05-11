Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in May 2019

Kate Mara Gives Rare Update on Daughter with Glimpse of Her Sweet, Vegan 'First Birthday Cake'

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell's daughter had one sweet first birthday!

The actors celebrated their child's big day while still social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, ordering her a Strawberry Shortcake confection from Justine T. Hernandez of Just What I Kneaded vegan bakery in Los Angeles.

"She loves it! Thank you 🥰🎂❤️," Mara commented on a video of the cake posted to Hernandez's Instagram account, set to "Strawberry Fields Forever" by the Beatles. In the caption, the designer describes the cake as "gluten free Chocolatey goodness with vanilla buttercream. 🍓✨"

"Even strawberry shortcake kneads to wear a face mask!" Hernandez joked, in reference to the unusual accessory the cartoon character is wearing in the festive design.

Wrote actress Mara, 37, alongside her own snapshot of the cake, "Baby's first Birthday cake @justwhatikneaded.la 🎈🍓 #vegan #glutenfree"

Mara and Bell, 34, have been private about their daughter since welcoming her in May 2019, but did give a glimpse of her tiny feet to announce her birth.

"We had a baby a couple weeks ago … Here are her feet 💕," the Chappaquiddick actress captioned a snapshot of her then-newborn daughter's tiny toes.

The family took a sunny vacation to the Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, this past January, from which Mara shared a photo of her husband in the ocean that appeared to be taken at sunset.

"Thank you @fspuntamita for the beautiful stay," she wrote. "Best beaches, kindest staff who were all so thoughtful and accommodating to our baby, and delicious vegan options at all 3 restaurants 🌱."

In honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, Mara also shared a variety of posts to her Instagram Story shouting out moms who have experienced losses — a group she herself is a part of.

Ahead of giving birth, Mara revealed on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast that she suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her daughter, explaining that she had a blighted ovum, which occurs "when a fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine wall, but the embryo does not develop," according to americanpregnancy.org.

"It was weird, this bitter or sweet sort of … I was so excited, but also sad that we weren't as excited as we were the first time, because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic," she explained of finding out she was expecting again after the loss.

Bell and Mara's baby girl is the first child for the former House of Cards actress, while the Rocketman actor shares a 6½-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

