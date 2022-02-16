Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Goes Instagram Official with Leslie Mann's Daughter Iris

Kate Hudson's son, Ryder Robinson, shared an adorable picture of himself on Valentine's Day smooching Iris Apatow, whose famous parents are Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Kate Hudson has nothing but love for her son Ryder Robinson and his girlfriend – who happens to be the younger daughter of one of Hollywood's funniest leading ladies!

The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress, 42, left a supportive comment on Robinson's latest Instagram post, which featured him planting a smooch on Iris Apatow's cheek in honor of Valentine's Day on Monday.

"Sweets 💞," wrote Hudson, while Iris, 19, added, "😌😗," and mom Leslie Mann chimed in with a string of heart emojis. Iris' older sister, Euphoria actress Maude, also commented on the adorable picture of the two lovebirds, writing, "So cute :')."

Although it's unclear how long the two teens have been dating, Hudson has been leaving sweet and encouraging comments on Iris' recent Instagram posts, while Robinson has been leaving cute and flirty comments on her pictures as of late.

Mann, 49, shares both Iris and Maude, 24, with husband Judd Apatow, and Hudson shares Ryder with ex Chris Robinson. The Almost Famous actress also shares son Bingham Hawn, 10, with ex Matt Bellamy, and 3-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson recently celebrated her eldest son's 18th birthday in January, penning a heartfelt tribute to Ryder on his big day.

"And then he was 18 ❤️," Hudson wrote alongside a montage of photos with Ryder over the years, beginning with a snap from her pregnancy and ending with a recent selfie together.