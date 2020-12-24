The actress is mom to sons Ryder, 16, Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 9, and daughter Rani Rose, 2

Kate Hudson's 3 Children Snuggle Up Together in Cozy Christmas Moment: 'Love All Around'

Kate Hudson's three children are feeling the love this Christmas season.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old actress shared a sweet snapshot of her three children — sons Ryder, 16, Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 9, and daughter Rani Rose, 2 — cuddled up together ahead of the December holiday.

Laying on a couch with one another as a Christmas tree could be seen aglow behind them, Ryder embraced his two siblings, with Bingham nestled next to him and Rani Rose plopped on top of her older brother, wearing festive PJs.

"Love all around🎄 #happyeveofeve," Hudson captioned the festive Christmas shot.

In the comment section of Hudson's post, fans shared their appreciation for the actress capturing such a happy moment.

"Too precious!💕💕💕," one user wrote as another added, "Seeing your kids love on each other is truly THE BEST😍😍😍😍😍."

"Tis the season to grab and hold in your home. Hold them tight," one commenter wrote. "Gone before you know it. Quiet Christmas this year in our home. Hugs.🤗❤️."

As Hudson pointed out earlier this month, moments where all three kids stand still together long enough for a photo are rare. (Ryder's dad is ex-husband Chris Robinson, while Bingham's is ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.)

In the snapshot, little Rani smiles beside Bing as Ryder holds the phone up to Facetime someone.

"Got 'em again! 3 in 1 pic 😅 #thankgodforfacetimes #onceinabluemoon," Hudson captioned the post.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Hudson admitted she is a "strict mother" at home, explaining that her parenting approach "came as a surprise to my entire family when I became a mother."

"But it's the things that I'm strict about," she said. "Where I am strict is that there are certain rules that I put down. I don't negotiate with my kids about certain things. And what I realized about that is that when you set that standard in your home, you don't end up in long-winded negotiations. When I say no, it's done."

Hudson said she appreciates structure in her parenting, and said parents "need to create reasonable boundaries [and] draw some lines in the sand so that [children] can test them."