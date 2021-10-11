Kate Hudson is mom to son Ryder, 18, son Bing, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani, 3, and Son Bing, 10, Are All Smiles During Breakfast Together

Kate Hudson's kids can't get enough of each other!

On Monday, the 42-year-old actress posted a sweet photo of her daughter Rani Rose, 3, and son Bing, 10, smiling together while Rani ate her breakfast.

In the cute image, Bing peers behind Rani's high chair where she sat to eat her meal of pancakes, yogurt and fruit.

Bing cheesed and squinted his nose while his little sister flashed a sweet smile. Rani wore a pink princess crown and matching dress in the picture while Bing sports a blue soccer jersey.

"Happy Monday ☀️," Hudson captioned the photo.

Last week, Hudson, who shares daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, shared an adorable video of herself and her toddler singing a cover of Alicia Keys' 2012 hit single "Girl on Fire," which Hudson said is Rani's "favorite song."

The footage, which was shared to Instagram, began with the mother-daughter duo getting into position for their impromptu performance. After nestling behind a baby safety gate, the two then launched into song.

As any entertainer would, Rani ended her performance with a bow. "That was awesome," Hudson raved while giving her daughter a high-five. Rani then turned around and bowed again — this time to her dad. "Good bow," Fujikawa, 35, remarked off-camera.

Hudson captioned the video: "Thought I'd share the full experience! 7:30 am showing! Rani's favorite song This Girl is On Fire 🔥 This is how we do it over here….we love putting on a show LETS GO!"

In another Instagram post, Hudson shared screenshots from the clip and wrote, "Interpretive dance is kind of our thing 👯‍♀️🎩🎭."