Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Rose Shows Off Multiple Adorable Looks in Honor of New York Fashion Week

Kate Hudson's daughter, Rani Rose, the queen of micro-fashion!

The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress, 42, shared a carousel of photos of her 3-year-old daughter modeling an array of adorable outfits on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning the post, "I know NYFW is currently happening east coast BUT it's a daily thing over here guys."

Added Hudson: "And the makeup obsession is hard to stop…tears when she can't raid my makeup drawer. Oh boy 🤯 #help #fiveoutfitsaday #hardtosayno #pickseverythingoutherself #waycoolerthaniwilleverbeokayfine!"

In the first photo, Rani can be seen dressed in her best fairytale-inspired getup, looking like a tiny princess in a tea-length, tiered skirt, sheer cape with silver sequins, glittery peep-toe heels, a clear-beaded necklace with pops of pink and purple, and of course, a beautiful tiara.

For her next look, the youngster looked cool, comfortable, and ready for the playground in a white tee, plaid skirt, red socks, and sneakers, striking a serious pose in the kitchen, while the following photo showed her wearing a beautiful yellow sundress with colorful floral embroidery and pink sneakers.

Additionally, Rani sported the ultimate princess look in a light blue, Frozen-inspired gown adorned with sparkles and butterflies, accessorizing with a chunky pink and blue necklace and light pink headphones, and for her last look, she kept it casual in a millennial pink beanie that says "rosé" on the front, pink heart sunglasses, and an off-white teddy jacket.

