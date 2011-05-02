Newly engaged Kate Hudson boldly camouflages her baby bump Thursday with a billowing green leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana dress as she stepped out to support mom Goldie Hawn at her MindUP charity event at Manhattan's Metropolitan Club.

Meow!

Sounds like the Something Borrowed star, 32, may be expecting a mini-Goldie come delivery time this July.