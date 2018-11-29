Kate Hudson Shows Off Bare Belly and Sets Weight-Loss Goal Eight Weeks After Daughter's Birth

Kate Hudson is fully on board the fitness express!

The actress and Fabletics co-founder took to Instagram Thursday to show off her post-baby body, eight weeks after giving birth to her third child: daughter Rani Rose.

In the selfie, Hudson, 39, wears a pair of black leggings and a wine-colored sports bra, flashing a smile as she clutches a black sweater and a water bottle.

“So … here we go!” she began the post’s caption. “The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health.”

Added the mom to Rani plus sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14, “Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine.”

Kate Hudson Stefanie Keenan/Getty

As a busy working mother, Hudson shared that it’s “the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time” and “haaaaard to make the time for yourself” because “kids take the number one position” in terms of life prioritization.

“I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness,” she explained. “Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight 😉 and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey.”

The Almost Famous actress then revealed her specific weight-loss goal: 25 lbs., in time for a movie she plans to begin filming in spring 2019. As Hudson explained of her planned path to success, “I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can.”

“I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work every day, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! 🤪” she joked, shouting out boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

“I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up.”

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hudson’s new post comes a week after she shared videos of herself indulging not in turkey and pumpkin pie, but a Peloton bike workout, on an at-home spin bike that includes live streams of classes.

“Okay, on this Thanksgiving day, I’m thankful for Peloton,” she said on her Instagram story. “I’m about to have my first ride in months, so excited.”

Before her pregnancy, Hudson was a constant in the Pilates studio. Twenty days after baby Rani arrived, she was itching “to get back in the ring” and return to her workouts, which she had lightened up during her pregnancy.