Kate Hudson Shares Adorable Throwback Photo with Son Ryder from Bride Wars Set: 'Always My Baby'

Kate Hudson is looking back on the early days with her eldest child.

On Monday, the actress, 42, shared an adorable throwback photo to Instagram with her son Ryder, now 17, while on set filming her 2009 comedy Bride Wars.

In the cute shot, a young Ryder sits cross-legged underneath Hudson's poofy wedding dress. Ryder, whom Hudson shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, smiles for the camera while his mom focuses on her veil.

"Always my baby 🥰" Hudson writes, adding the hashtag "bridewars" and "bts," meaning behind-the-scenes.

Last month, the actress shared a more recent picture of Ryder as he spent quality time with his younger brother Bingham "Bing," 10.

In the Instagram photo, Bing sat on the lap of his big brother, who smiled while wrapping an arm around his sibling. Hudson captioned the moment on Instagram, "✨My guys✨."

Hudson shares Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, plus daughter Rani Rose, 2½, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The Oscar nominee recently celebrated her middle child's birthday by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram of Bing as an infant, with Ryder getting to know their new addition to the family at the time.

"Enter double digits. 10 years gone, and here we are entering the first day of his 11th! Can you believe it's been a full decade because I can't!!!" Hudson began her tribute. "Bing is growing into a truly incredible young man."

"Last year I wrote a lot about his character all of which still holds true as he matures. He's warm, loving, sensitive, dedicated, curious. The list goes on," the proud mom continued.

Hudson said her 10-year-old is very into the stock market, much to her surprise: "Since his last birthday he's taken a strong liking to playing the stock market … yes, you heard me correct. He saves any money he receives, buys stocks and checks his stocks daily and has asked for stocks for his birthday. Of all the things I dreamed of for my children, playing the stock market at 10 was not one I thought of but I'm into it. At this point he'll be handling my portfolio by 12!"

"More than anything," added Hudson, "he takes on life and experiences like a champ. Pushes through his fears so he can get the most out of everything. My middle boy I love him so. I hope you join me in sending big birthday love to Bingo!!! Happy Birthday Bing!!!"

When Ryder turned 17 in January, Hudson called him her "loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son" on Instagram.