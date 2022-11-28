Kate Hudson Snaps Thanksgiving Selfie with Son Ryder and Daughter Rani: 'Great-ful Weekend'

Kate Hudson is soaking up time with her kids this holiday season.

On Sunday, the Glass Onion star, 43, shared scenes on Instagram from her family's Thanksgiving weekend, which included multiple celebrations with friends and family. The actress first included a sweet selfie she snapped with 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and 18-year-old son Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

In the cute picture, Rani snuggles up with her mom while Ryder rests his head on Hudson's shoulder. Another snap shows Rani helping her mom in the kitchen, assisting her in preparing pigs in a blanket for the holiday meal.

"Well this was one great-ful weekend ❤️🍷🦃😜💃❤️," Hudson captioned her post.

Hudson also shared a montage of photos and videos last week featuring her three kids, Rani, Ryder and son Bingham "Bing," 11, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, in different moments from throughout the year spending time together.

"✨Life is precious✨#gratefuleveryday #happythanksgivng," she captioned the video.

In one sweet video, the three siblings were seen jumping around the room and headbanging as music played in the background and Mom filmed. The photos included also featured Hudson's brother Oliver Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn.

In August, Hudson's two sons teamed up for a jam session, rocking out in their garage while their mom documented the sweet sibling moment.

In the video shared on Instagram, Ryder jammed out on the electric guitar while his little brother played the drums. In full rock and roll fashion, both boys whipped their hair back and forth throughout the performance.

"My boys 🥰 What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time ✅," wrote the Almost Famous star.

"What a good big brother," she said of Ryder. "We're gonna miss you big time 😢 #offtocollege #guessthesong"