Kate Hudson Calls Son Ryder, 16, a 'Great Older Brother' as He Makes a Cameo in Mom's Interview

Kate Hudson's son Ryder made a surprise appearance during his mom's interview on Thursday's episode of The Rachael Ray Show

Ryder Russell is growing up so fast!

During the interview, Hudson, 41, was showing off her kitchen to host Rachael Ray when she noticed Ryder standing nearby off-camera and began joking that he was "so distracting."

"Ryder, my teen, just came in here," the Almost Famous star said. "What are you doing? It's like, how am I supposed to think? I'm with Rachael Ray; we're doing something really important."

The actress then insisted her son join the interview. "Do you wanna say hi? Do you wanna just poke your head in and say hello? Come on! He wants to, deep down. Just say hi."

"You're going to freak out at how big he is," Hudson told Ray, 52, as Ryder finally joined his mom on-camera.

After Ray admired how Ryder is now taller than Hudson, she asked if the teen helps out in the kitchen at all. "So much," Ryder responded sarcastically as his mom giggled along.

"You could argue that I'm one of the more helpful people around the house," he added.

"Oh, right," Hudson sarcastically interjected. "It's more like, 'Who put ... Ryder, Ryder, Ryder, what is this?' And I open the dishwasher and the plate ... he's taken [up] the whole dishwasher because he just put his plate in there — with an entire sandwich still on it, let's be honest."

"I try my best. I finish all my food," Ryder said.

As Ryder walked off-screen, he noted that he does "take care" of his baby sister Rani Rose, whom Hudson welcomed in October 2018 with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. (Hudson is also mom to son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 9, with ex-partner Matt Bellamy).

"You do. You're a great older brother," the actress praised him.

In January, Hudson celebrated Ryder's 16th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Alongside a throwback home video of her son on his second birthday, the actress penned a heartwarming message to her son with ex Chris Robinson.

"I didn't realize it would be here so fast!" she began. "Sixteen years today. 16. I will savor these next couple years before he flies the nest."

"People sometimes get sad on days like this. Time creeps up on us and rocks us a bit, reminding us that the years don't wait for us to be ready. Well, RYDER IF YOUR READING! I'M READY!!!" she continued.