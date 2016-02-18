The new author and mom of two shares a particularly gross story of her 'rowdy' sons' antics

Kate Hudson on Raising Two Boys: 'You Love Them and Then You Can't Stand Them Sometimes'

Kate Hudson sometimes feels a little outnumbered in her own home.

The mother of sons Ryder, 12, and Bingham, 4½, spoke to Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday about the antics of her mischievous boys.

“Let’s start with the fact that I, literally five seconds ago, was on FaceTime with his teacher, going like, ‘He did what? He did … ?’ ” Hudson, 36, said of her “tween.”

“He’s a great kid, I love him so much,” she added. “They’re your kids and you love them and then you can’t stand them sometimes — it’s just the truth.”

The new author also talked about her sons’ bedtime routine, describing how she has to raise her voice to get the “rowdy” boys to stop jumping on the bed.

“Then it turns into kicking, and then they’re hitting each other, and I’m like, ‘Guys, you gotta stop,’ and then for some reason Ryder did something to Bing and, next thing you know, Bing started to cry,” she shared. “Ryder’s like, ‘He’s the one who’s crying, he’s the one who hit me,’ and then next thing you know — Bing is not sick, he’s not ill — he just throws up.”

She continued: “He threw up everywhere and he thought it was hilarious!”

So what did big brother Ryder do? “He threw up because it was so gross!” Hudson said.

“These are the moments that test you as a parent. I was like, ‘G-g-get out of my room,’ ” she said in a shaky voice.