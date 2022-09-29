Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college.

The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school.

"It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will just hit me that he's not here."

"But he's having a blast, he's in the city, he's like ready," she added. "And that makes me so excited. I'm so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that's all I can ask for."

Hudson, who shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, is also mom to son Bingham "Bing," 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 4 next month, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The Bride Wars star then recalled an emotional moment she had with Ryder while recently speaking with him on the phone.

"He was in such a good place and I remember that time in my life when everything in front of you is possible," she said. "And I could see it in him and I was just so overwhelmed and I was going to cry."

Hudson said her daughter Rani then sweetly asked if she was crying "happy tears," to which the actress nodded.

Before Ryder left for college, he and his brother Bing teamed up for a jam session, rocking out in their garage while their mom documented the sweet sibling moment.

In the video shared on Instagram, Ryder jammed out on the electric guitar while his little brother played the drums. In full rock and roll fashion, both boys whipped their hair back and forth throughout the performance.

"My boys 🥰 What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time ✅," wrote Hudson.

"What a good big brother," she said of Ryder. "We're gonna miss you big time 😢 #offtocollege #guessthesong"