Kate Hudson Spends Night Out in London with Son Bing, 10: 'Dinner Date'

Kate Hudson is taking the U.K. by storm with her son.

On Wednesday, the actress, 43, shared a photo on Instagram while spending a night out in London with her 10-year-old son Bingham "Bing," whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

In the sweet snap, Bing is wearing cargo pants, a t-shirt and blue hat while Hudson styles an off-white ensemble with a green clutch purse. The mother-son duo pose side-by-side as Hudson rests her arm on Bing's head.

"Dinner date 💚," she captioned the post.

Along with Bing, Hudson is also mom to son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and daughter Rani Rose, 3½, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Earlier this month, the Fabletics co-founder posted a family photo on Instagram with her children to mark Ryder's latest academic milestone, becoming a high-school graduate.

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!" the actress began her heartfelt caption.

"@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter," she continued.

Hudson concluded, "Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫"

The Golden Globe winner is often showing off her kids on social media. Last summer, the mom of three shared a sweet photo of Bing sitting on the lap of his big brother Ryder, who smiled while wrapping an arm around his sibling. Hudson captioned the moment on Instagram, "✨My guys✨."

At the time, she also celebrated Bing's birthday, sharing a throwback of her middle child as an infant.

"Enter double digits. 10 years gone, and here we are entering the first day of his 11th! Can you believe it's been a full decade because I can't!!!" Hudson began her tribute. "Bing is growing into a truly incredible young man."

"Last year I wrote a lot about his character all of which still holds true as he matures. He's warm, loving, sensitive, dedicated, curious. The list goes on," the proud mom continued.

Hudson said her 10-year-old is very into the stock market, much to her surprise: "Since his last birthday he's taken a strong liking to playing the stock market … yes, you heard me correct. He saves any money he receives, buys stocks and checks his stocks daily and has asked for stocks for his birthday. Of all the things I dreamed of for my children, playing the stock market at 10 was not one I thought of but I'm into it. At this point he'll be handling my portfolio by 12!"