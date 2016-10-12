"It's a beautiful time," Kate Hudson says of her 12-year-old son Ryder's transition into his teenage years

Kate Hudson was a young starlet focused on her acting career and didn’t live out any wild-child Hollywood stereotypes.

And luckily, she doesn’t think she’ll have to worry too much about her preteen son Ryder giving her any problems, either.

“Ryder’s a great kid. But, you know, he’s 12. So it’s all changing and starting. It’s a beautiful time,” she told PEOPLE Tuesday at the CFDA and Fabletics Celebrate for a Cause, which doubled as the opening of her 16th Fabletics store in Torrance, California.

Adds the 37-year-old Almost Famous actress, who shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, “I feel like seeing him now is the most amazing thing because you’re really starting to understand and see their character as they get to this age.”

“You get a glimpse of, like, are the teenage years going to be … you get a little nervous,” Hudson continues. “I think I’m going to be good. I think I might — knock on wood, but I think he’s going to do just fine. So I couldn’t be prouder.”

Ryder isn’t the only one making mom proud. Hudson’s younger son — Bing, 5, with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy — is asserting his independence. And the Fabletics maven is raving about it.

“He loves to do things on his own. Loves to figure out everything,” she says. “He’s always been like that, but now more than ever. He wants to read already. He really does soak up information and knowledge. He loves to learn new things, so that’s exciting.”

While Bing may have hit the milestone of independence, one he hasn’t reached yet is a visit from the tooth fairy.

“We’re still waiting on Bing losing a tooth,” Hudson says.

Mom also doesn’t let Bing and his brother just sit around. So the boys don’t stare at electronics all day — for Hudson, it’s about getting her sons “out in the dirt.”

“You kick them out the door,” she says with a laugh. “You’re like, ‘Get outside.’ I think sometimes, as parents, we need to remember that it’s fun to get in the dirt with them. And you find so much joy in that experience with your kids.”

And for Hudson, they make her already active lifestyle even more enjoyable when they can be active together. “It’s a conscious awareness to stay mindful with your kids,” she explains. “It’s way more fun to get active with them than it is to be active without them.”