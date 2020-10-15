Kate Hudson's Lookalike Son Ryder, 16, Mimics Her Making Protein Shakes — and Perfects Her Laugh!

"Every day. This is my life every day with Ryder," the mom of three jokes

Kate Hudson's eldest child has her mannerisms down pat!

In a laugh-out-loud video shared on the Oscar nominee's Instagram page Thursday, Hudson's 16-year-old son Ryder (whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson) impersonates his movie star mom, capturing how she would deliver protein shake directions.

"Hi guys, Kate Hudson here," says Ryder at the start of the clip, delivering a spot-on impression of Hudson's laugh. "I know you know me, because you follow me — ha, I'm so funny! So today we're gonna be making goji berry InBloom protein shakes."

"Um, it's delicious, I give it to my kids, they love it, my whole family does," he continues, as Mom watches from behind, shaking her head at the mimicry. "It's great," he adds before getting in one last laugh in character as Hudson.

"Every day. This is my life every day with @mr.ryderrobinson 😆," Hudson, 41, captioned the post, going on to do the smoothie recipe instructions herself in subsequent videos while promoting her supplement brand InBloom.

Hudson is also mom to daughter Rani Rose, 2, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 9, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.

"Ryder, my teen, just came in here," the Almost Famous star said. "What are you doing? It's like, how am I supposed to think? I'm with Rachael Ray; we're doing something really important."

The actress then insisted her son join the interview. "Do you wanna say hi? Do you wanna just poke your head in and say hello? Come on! He wants to, deep down. Just say hi. ... You're going to freak out at how big he is," Hudson told Ray, 52, as Ryder finally joined his mom on-camera.

After Ray admired how Ryder is now taller than Hudson, she asked if the teen helps out in the kitchen at all. "So much," Ryder responded sarcastically as his mom giggled along. "You could argue that I'm one of the more helpful people around the house."

"Oh, right," Hudson sarcastically interjected. "It's more like, 'Who put ... Ryder, Ryder, Ryder, what is this?' And I open the dishwasher and the plate ... he's taken [up] the whole dishwasher because he just put his plate in there — with an entire sandwich still on it, let's be honest."

"I try my best. I finish all my food," Ryder said.