Kate Hudson Is 'Thankful for Love' as Son Ryder Snuggles Baby Sister Rani — See the Sweet Photo

Kate Hudson‘s heart is full.

In a Thanksgiving follow-up photo, the actress and proud mother of three praised her oldest child — son Ryder Russell, 14 — for the affection he has shown his 7-week-old sister Rani Rose.

“Post Turkey Day my son comes into our bedroom, takes his sister in his arms and spent some solid early morning time loving her,” Hudson, 39, wrote alongside a heartwarming photo of Ryder cradling baby Rani.

Continued the star, who’s also mom to 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn, “I watched thinking … I’m Thankful for love. Unconditional love and that my children embody what it is when one feels loved. ❤️ Let’s all have an entire year where we stay grateful. Keep this party going 🙂 @mr.ryderrobinson #Rani🌹.”

Another new-mom moment Hudson was grateful for over the Thanksgiving holiday? Her breast pump — but she’s still getting used to it.

“Thanksgiving day food prep 🦃 (SOUND ON) Thankful for the miracle of life and really working on gratitude for my pump 🤦‍♀️,” the Fabletics co-founder captioned a video of the device at work.

She added the hashtags, “#EffortCounts,” “#RanisFirstTurkeyDay” and “#HappyThanksgiving.”

Ryder’s love for his sister has been apparent since day one. Two weeks after Hudson welcomed Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, the teen shared seven adorable photos of himself and his newborn sister, showcasing different facial expressions to his baby sibling as he cradled her in his arms while she slept.

“Aw sweeties. Love you so much,” wrote Hudson — who shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy — in the images’ comments section.