Kate Hudson Says Son Ryder, 15, Surprisingly 'Doesn't Care' About Getting His Driver's License

Most teenagers — including Kate Hudson herself, when she was that age — are itching for the day when they can finally legally drive on their own. But the actress’s son is an exception.

During a recent visit to The Rachael Ray Show, which airs Friday, Hudson revealed that her oldest child Ryder Russell, who turns 16 next month, isn’t exactly in a hurry to be a card-carrying member of the vehicle-operating public.

“He doesn’t care,” admits the mother of three, 40. “I don’t know what it is about kids right now — they don’t really care! I think maybe because of Lyft and Uber.”

“The second I was 15, I was like, ‘Give me my permit!’ ” Hudson recalls. “Ryder’s kinda like, ‘I got basketball practice, I can’t really do the permit thing right [now].’ “

“But I’m gonna let him do his thing,” she adds.

As for her “girly,” “funny” daughter Rani Rose, 14 months, Hudson says she “loves lipstick” and has an adorable habit of smacking her lips together to show her affinity for the cosmetic.

“She loves shoes — her first word was shoes,” reveals the Almost Famous star, who’s also mom to 8-year-old son Bingham “Bing” Hawn.

Discussing her new podcast Sibling Revelry, which she co-hosts alongside brother Oliver Hudson, the Fabletics co-founder says her relationship with him has very much changed since they were kids.

“He was terrible to me! He was a terrible older brother,” Hudson tells host Rachael Ray with a laugh.

“But when he left for college, we just both broke down and that was it. Our relationship was never the same,” she continues, joking, “Also, my friends started getting older and he started thinking they were really cute, so he liked hanging around.”