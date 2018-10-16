Sibling Bonding! Kate Hudson's Son Ryder, 14, Adorably Cradles His 2-Week-Old Sister Rani

Karen Mizoguchi
October 16, 2018 06:30 PM

Big brother duty!

Kate Hudson‘s eldest child, son Ryder shared seven adorable photos of himself and newborn sister Rani Rose on Instagram Monday. The 14-year-old, whose father is singer Chris Robinson, 51, showcased different facial expressions to his baby sibling as he cradled her in his arms while she slept.

“Aw sweeties. Love you so much,” Hudson, 39, wrote in the comments section.

The images marked the first time Ryder posted about Rani since his famous mom welcomed the newborn on Oct. 2 with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 32. Ryder and Rani are also siblings to 7-year-old Bingham Hawn, whose father is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, 40.

Hudson previously shared the first photo of baby Rani on Oct. 6.

Kate Hudson and son Ryder
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Also on Monday, Fujikawa’s stepsister and Hudson’s longtime friend Erin Foster shared cute photos of Rani on Instagram.

“When I was 19 my mom started dating a man named Ron. He came into our lives and made my mom happy for the first time in a very long time. He became a staple of unconditional love in my life that I needed. His 3 sons became family to us,” Foster captioned two photos of her mother Rebecca Dyer — who was married to David Foster from 1982-86 — and Ron Fujikawa as well as two photos of Rani.

“Meanwhile, Sara’s best friend from high school, Kate, was a part of our family over the 11 years they were together. Ron got sick and passed away 5 years ago and Kate was there every day supporting us,” Foster continued. “Then one night out of the blue Kate looked at one of Ron’s sons differently. They fell in love and now they have a daughter named after Ronnie, who brought them together. She helps it all make sense now Rani Rose Fujikawa.”

Erin Foster
Erin Foster/Instagram

In her birth announcement, Hudson explained the sweet meaning behind her baby girl’s name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson explained. Fujikawa’s father died in October 2012.

Following Rani’s arrival, a source told PEOPLE that Hudson “can’t stop smiling” about the latest addition to her family. “She’s always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true,” the source said. “And her big brothers are so excited — they’ll be so protective and sweet to her always.”

