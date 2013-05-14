Cute! Ryder Robinson Colors His Hair

On Saturday, Kate Hudson's 9-year-old son stepped out with colored hair while shopping with his grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in Malibu.

Image zoom



AKM-GSI

It was just two years ago that Ryder Robinson debuted a shorter, spikier cut.

And now it looks like Kate Hudson‘s growing boy is taking his coif to the next level with a fun rainbow dye job.

On Saturday, the 9-year-old showed off his new ‘do while shopping in Malibu with his grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

We’re digging the pink and blue color combination. If anything, he’s definitely earned a place in the star kids’ cool hairdos hall of fame.

But surprisingly, the out there hairstyle doesn’t really fit Ryder’s more laid-back personality according to his mom.