Kate Hudson's Son Ryder, 15, Jokingly Calls Her Out for Posting Family Video: 'You Didn't Ask Me'

Teenagers can be picky when it comes to appearing in their parents’ social media posts!

Over the weekend, Kate Hudson shared an adorable video of herself, all three of her children — Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 15, plus daughter Rani Rose, 11 months — and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa wishing her brother Oliver Hudson a happy 43rd birthday.

In the sweet post, the group all gather around a camera as they sing “happy birthday” to “uncle Ollie.”

“To a man who deserves a huge hip hip hooray for the day he was born! @theoliverhudson you are a special human and we are so grateful for your commitment to being the best human you could possibly be and that we get the benefits of your awesomeness, love and laughter. Love you bro!” Hudson, 40, captioned the adorable clip.

Although the video was a big hit with many of Hudson’s friends and followers, her eldest son joked that his mother needed to run these kinds of social media shares by him first.

“Mom you didn’t ask me if you could post this,” Ryder commented, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Making it clear that it was all love between them, the actress responded with an affectionate emoji of her own.

Hudson is no stranger to sharing adorable family moments online.

Earlier this summer, the actress shared the first photo of her entire family of five, showing the quintet all squeezed together for the smiley selfie.

Bing, Ryder and Fujikawa, 33, are all looking at the camera for the photo op, while baby Rani gazes at something off-camera and Hudson smiles.

“My loves of my life ☀️,” she captioned the cute snapshot.

Of course, balancing a career with having three children at home can be overwhelming at times.

“I wish there was a perfect balance. The truth is, there’s not,” Hudson said during a candid Grazia interview, published in August. “I just take it day by day, you know?”

Part of that step-by-step process includes “taking a tiny bit of time to make sure that I feel good, mentally and physically,” the actress added.

“I just started to check in every day. Am I okay? Burning the candle at both ends, spending enough time with my, you know, 3,000 children,” Hudson joked. “We’re all doing the best we can.”