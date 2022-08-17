Kate Hudson's Sons Have Epic Jam Session Before Ryder, 18, Heads Off to College: 'My Boys'

"What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time," the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her sons jamming out together

Published on August 17, 2022 11:33 AM
Kate Hudson Son's rock band
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty, Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson's boys are showing off their musical talents!

The star's two sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham "Bing," 11, teamed up for a jam session on Tuesday, rocking out in their garage while mom Hudson documented the sweet sibling moment.

In the video shared on Instagram, Ryder jams out on the electric guitar while his little brother plays the drums. In full rock and roll fashion, both boys whip their hair back and forth throughout the performance.

"My boys 🥰 What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time ✅," writes Hudson, 43.

"What a good big brother," she says of Ryder. "We're gonna miss you big time 😢 #offtocollege #guessthesong"

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose, 3½, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In May, the Fabletics co-founder posted a family photo on Instagram with her children to celebrate Ryder's high school graduation.

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!" the actress began her heartfelt caption.

"@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter," she continued.

Hudson concluded, "Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫"

