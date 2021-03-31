Kate Hudson and her daughter, Rani Rose, 2, smiled while covered in suds for the adorable photo

Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Rose Match with Soapy Hair Buns in Bath Time Selfie: 'Soakin' It Up!'

Kate Hudson and Rani Rose are in bubble bath bliss!

On Tuesday, the actress, 41, shared an adorable selfie to Instagram of her and her 2-year-old daughter enjoying bath time together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the soapy snap, both Hudson and Rani are seen rocking their blonde strands in high buns as they poke their heads out of the olive green and white tub, both smiling for the camera while covered in suds.

"Soakin' it up! 🛁❤️," Hudson captioned the sweet shot.

Many of Hudson's famous friends gushed over the mother-daughter duo in the comments of the photo.

"This is the cutest thing I've ever seen it almost looks unreal. Haha😍😍😍," Juliette Lewis wrote.

"She is an actual mini you 😍😍😍😍🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Sharon Stone added.

"SO CUUUUUTE 💙💙," Olivia Munn replied, while Naomi Campbell dropped a string of heart emojis.

Kate Hudson Instagram Image zoom Credit: Kate Hudson Instagram

Last week, Hudson — who often shares cute mother-daughter snaps of herself with little Rani— shared a more zen encounter with her daughter, who practiced a yoga pose with her musician dad, Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

In the clip, Rani wears her PJs while sitting cross-legged on the ground beside Fujikawa, cutely taking a deep breath before quickly losing interest in her mindful moment and walking away.

"Oh honey, that was so good, sweetheart," the Music actress tells Rani in the video after her exhale.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Rani takes after her mom, who often posts moments from her at-home yoga sessions. On Friday, Hudson shared a photo of herself on her mat, writing: "All streams flow to the sea because it is lower than they are. Humility gives it its power. -Lao Tzu #fridayflow #yoga When I practice I set intentions and this was mine today! Anyone else set a weekend intention?!?!"