Kate Hudson Snaps Silly Selfies with Son Bing, 10, and Daughter Rani, 3: 'Bunch of Pumpkin Heads'

Kate Hudson and her kids are getting into the fall spirit!

On Monday, the actress, 42, shared a series of silly selfies with her daughter Rani Rose, 3, and son Bing, 10, as the trio took turns posing with a mini pumpkin on their heads.

The Almost Famous star and her kids made a variety of funny faces in the photos as they snuggled close to one another.

"Just a bunch of pumpkin heads 🎃," writes Hudson, who is also mom to son Ryder, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Earlier this month, Hudson posted a sweet photo of Rani and Bing smiling together while Rani enjoyed her breakfast.

In the cute image, Bing peers behind Rani's high chair where she sat to eat her meal of pancakes, yogurt and fruit.

Bing cheesed and squinted his nose while his little sister flashed a sweet smile. Rani wore a pink princess crown and matching dress in the picture while Bing sports a blue soccer jersey.

"Happy Monday ☀️," Hudson captioned the photo.