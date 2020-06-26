The actress welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October 2018

Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Daughter Rani in the Bath: 'I Love My Babies'

Kate Hudson can't contain her love for her baby girl, Rani Rose.

On Thursday, the Bride Wars actress shared a heartwarming post on Instagram where she reflected on the love she has for her children.

In the sentimental photo, Hudson is seen in the bathtub holding her 20-month-old daughter close to her chest, sweetly bonding with her little one. The maternal shot captures the mother-daughter duo looking lovingly at one another and making kissing faces.

"I hold my babies as I want to be held and ask for no returns. I love my babies with the freedom of knowing they are different than me and supporting their human right to individuality," Hudson began in the post caption. "I love them all endlessly."

Hudson shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and also has sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8½, and Ryder Russell, 16, from previous relationships.

The actress, 41, went on to admit that "mistakes will happen" when raising children, but that "to be human will only ever be imperfect."

"Perfection...what is that anyway?" she asked. "But when we hold one another, when we love, we can forgive. When we love, we transcend all negative noise."

"When we choose love, we chose the good life," she continued in the inspiring post. "And if you think love didn’t choose you, remember, someone out there, scratch that, MANY people out there are ready to bring you in and share love with you. Choosing love means you’re never alone💫❤️"

Hudson ended the message with the hashtags, "choose love" and "just thinking about love."

Over the weekend, the Almost Famous star also celebrated her love for Fujikawa as a dad on Father's Day.

Hudson shared an adorable picture of her boyfriend holding Rani while giving her a kiss on the cheek.