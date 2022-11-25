Kate Hudson's Kids Headbang Together in Sweet Thanksgiving Video Montage: 'Life Is Precious'

Kate Hudson is grateful to be surrounded by family celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

The actress and fiancé Danny Fujikawa spent their Turkey Day with family and friends.

In a montage of photos and video the Almost Famous actress shared on Instagram Thursday, the couple's daughter, 4-year-old Rani Rose, and Hudson's older kids — Bingham "Bing," 11, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 18-year-old son Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — were seen in different moments from throughout the year spending time together.

"✨Life is precious✨#gratefuleveryday #happythanksgivng," she captioned the video.

In one sweet video, the three siblings are seen jumping around the room and headbanging as music plays in the background and Mom watches and films. The photos included also feature Hudson's brother Oliver Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn.

In August, Hudson's two sons teamed up for a jam session, rocking out in their garage while their mom documented the sweet sibling moment.

In the video shared on Instagram, Ryder jammed out on the electric guitar while his little brother played the drums. In full rock and roll fashion, both boys whipped their hair back and forth throughout the performance.

"My boys 🥰 What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time ✅," wrote Hudson, 43.

"What a good big brother," she said of Ryder. "We're gonna miss you big time 😢 #offtocollege #guessthesong"

Kate Hudson Instagram

In June, Hudson celebrated a special moment with her oldest as Ryder graduated high school.

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!" the actress began her heartfelt caption.

"@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter," she continued.

Hudson concluded, "Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫"