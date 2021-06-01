Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Rani, 2½, from Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations

Kate Hudson spent Memorial Day weekend with her 2½-year-old daughter Rani Rose by her side.

The Oscar nominee, 42, shared an array of snaps to Instagram Monday from her celebrations over the holiday weekend with daughter Rani, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and some of their friends.

In one photo, Rani smiled while dressed in a matching pair of pajamas for a photo taken by her mom. Rani also enjoyed some time in the pool with dad Fujikawa, 34, and some of the couple's friends in additional pictures posted by Hudson.

"Random moments from a long weekend ☀️," the Almost Famous actress captioned her post.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Hudson shared how Rani is quickly becoming her mini-me.

"She wants to work out with me," said Hudson. "She gets on there, she's doing her butt exercises. She kind of does her own version of them. Turns into a little bit more of a dance move. I'm learning so quickly that this whole 'everything that is mom's is yours' when you're a girl is real."

Hudson also enjoyed a special Mother's Day celebration with Rani last month, along with her sons Bingham "Bing," 9, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

"I do it all for my kids and their future 🌼," the star wrote on Instagram alongside snapshots with her three kids from the celebration, before giving thanks to her mom Goldie Hawn for inspiring her.

Hudson opened up during a January episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist about raising three children with three different men — and how she has "high" expectations for her unconventional family.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she said with a laugh.