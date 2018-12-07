Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Photo of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Cradling Baby Rani Rose

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell can’t get enough of their sweet granddaughter Rani Rose.

On Thursday, Kate Hudson shared an adorable photo of Hawn, 73, and Russell, 67, cradling her two-month-old baby girl.

“Grandma and Grandpa duty… or should I say Mr. and Mrs. Claus,” Hudson, 39, captioned the Instagram post.

In the shot, Hawn can be seen holding little Rani while gazing lovingly down at her as her longtime partner looks over her shoulder, placing his hand on the baby’s head.

Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani, their first child together on Oct. 2. Hudson is also mother to son Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships.

Just two days after Rani’s arrival, PEOPLE caught up with Hawn and she dished on parenting advice she’s given her daughter.

“We do the best we can as mothers,” Hawn, who is also mother to sons Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, told PEOPLE.

“Certainly, as a mother, I’ve made mistakes,” Hawn continued. “We all do, we all will. But the most important thing is to stay authentic and true to yourself and hope that you show by example, not by what you say but by what you do.”

When she’s not spending time with family, Hudson is working on her health.

Last week, the actress and Fabletics co-founder showed off her post-baby body and revealed she’ll be taking time to focus on herself.

“So … here we go!” she began the post’s caption, which shows her posing in a red sports bra and black leggings. “The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health.”

“Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight 😉 and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey.”

“I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25 lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!” Hudson added.