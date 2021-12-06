Kate Hudson Shares Snap of Daughter Rani, 3, Copying Her Dance Moves: 'Like Mother Like Daughter'

Kate Hudson's daughter is truly her mini-me.

On Monday, the 42-year-old mom of three posted an Instagram proving that her daughter Rani Rose, 3, takes after her dancing skills.

Hudson shared a black and white photo of herself rocking out at a party alongside a similar snap of her daughter dancing through their home with her arms in the air, just like her mom.

"Like mother like daughter I guess they say…" Hudson captioned the post.

Many of the actress' followers gushed over the adorable comparison between the mother-daughter duo. "It's definitely not a bad thing 😍😍," one person commented, while another said, "She's like her mama! 🙌🔥"

Others suggested Hudson find a similar photo of her mother, Goldie Hawn, to add to the sweet post. "I bet there is a pic of momma Goldie like this from the 70s! You should do a three generations post! Lol ❤️❤️❤️❤️ LOVE IT!" one user wrote.

Last week, Hudson shared a cute video to Instagram of her little girl joining her in her home gym for a strength workout.

In the clip, Rani stands next to her mom and holds onto a light weight while trying to copy Hudson's squat to press move. While Hudson wears workout clothes for the sweat session, her little girl sports a pink long sleeve dress.

"I did it!" Rani exclaims as she holds the weight above her head.

Speaking with PEOPLE in May, Hudson opened up about how Rani is quickly becoming her mini-me.

"She wants to work out with me," said Hudson. "She gets on there, she's doing her butt exercises. She kind of does her own version of them. Turns into a little bit more of a dance move. I'm learning so quickly that this whole 'everything that is mom's is yours' when you're a girl is real."

Hudson added that she plans to pass down some of her favorite fashion pieces to her daughter, explaining that she never got to raid Hawn's closet for her stylish red carpet looks since "Mom is really good at purging and not keeping anything."

"So she kept none of her old clothes, and when I got older, I was like, 'Where are those Alaïa pumps, Mom? Where did you put all of those amazing dresses you wore?' And Mom's like, 'I don't know,' " said Hudson, adding of herself doing the "opposite": "I have everything. I was looking through some of the archives, and I said, when Rani is 16 and opens up this box, I'm going to live through her."