Kate Hudson is mom to daughter Rani, 2, and sons Bingham, 10, and Ryder, 17

Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Photo of Mom Goldie Hawn and Daughter Rani in the 'Holiday Spirit'

Kate Hudson is showing off the cutest grandmother-granddaughter duo.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress shared a photo of her mother Goldie Hawn and her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose sharing a sweet moment together ahead of the holidays.

In the Instagram snap, Hawn, 75, laughed as Rani sat by her side smiling in a green holiday dress and matching hair bow.

"Holiday spirit off to a great start 🎄❤️ #happyholidays" Hudson captioned the post.

Goldie Hawn, Rani Rose Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue last year, Hudson spoke about being raised by her mom Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to Rani.

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said at the time. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"

Hudson added, "Mom always said to me, 'Don't you ever let a man dim your light.' So I've never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me."

kate hudson; goldie hawn; rani; LaMer Mother's Day campaign; Danny Fujikawa for La Mer Credit: Danny Fujikawa for La Mer

The Oscar nominee shares daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Ryder Russell, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

For Mother's Day this year, Hudson shared a sweet photo cuddled in bed with her children and gave a shoutout to Hawn for inspiring her as she raises them.

"I do it all for my kids and their future 🌼," Hudson began her post in May. "And I am lucky to have had the foundation of that inspired by my own mother @goldiehawn."

"To Moms everywhere HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. And always know, if it feels like hard work it's definitely GOOD work! Cause raising the next generation should never be easy. Love to all," the Fabletics co-founder added.