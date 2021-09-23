Kate Hudson Shares Glimpse of 2½-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose's Floral-Inspired Nursery

Rani Rose's bedroom lives up to her name!

On Wednesday, Kate Hudson gave her followers a glimpse of her 2½-year-old's nursery when she shared a cute mother-daughter snapshot on her Instagram.

The photo shows the 42-year-old actress — wearing a burnt orange dress, lace top and sunglasses — carrying Rani in her arms while standing in the toddler's room.

Adorned with a pink floral wallpaper, the nursery features a gold crib, brass chandelier, furry throw rugs and light wood children's furniture. A wall shelf packed with books can be seen in the corner next to a mint-colored armchair.

Hudson simply captioned her post with an emoji of a hibiscus flower.

It's no secret that both Hudson and her daughter have a soft spot for flowers. Earlier this week, the Almost Famous star posted an adorable picture of Rani wearing what appeared to be an outfit of her choosing while posing inside another room covered with a flower wallpaper.

The image showed the tiny tot wearing a floral dress and black tutu. She completed her unique look marbled rain boots, Minnie Mouse ears, and a stuffed rabbit toy.

"My favorite fashion icon and constant creative inspiration…. RANI ROSE," Hudson raved in the caption. "#letthemexplore #fashionstartsearly."

Hudson shares Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. She announced her engagement to Fujikawa, 35, last week by posting a picture with her musician that prominently featured a new addition to her ring finger.

"Let's go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️" she captioned the post.