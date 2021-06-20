Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Father's Day Tribute to Danny Fujikawa - with Help from Daughter Rani

The Almost Famous actress also shared a sentimental post honoring stepfather Kurt Russell on the annual June holiday

Kate Hudson is celebrating the men in her life this Father's Day.

The Almost Famous actress, 42, shared a pair of sweet messages on Sunday where she first praised boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on the annual June holiday with the help of the pair's young daughter, Rani Rose.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a slideshow of photos and videos of Fujikawa, 35, and Rani, 2½, hanging out in bed together, Hudson also included an adorable Instagram video of her mini-me telling a tale of a fun moment shared between the father-daughter duo.

"My love, simply put, you are the most brilliant father ❤️ We all love you so much 🙏 (Rani Rose shares a story about how brilliant you are slide 3 😆)," the mother of three wrote alongside the post, adding the hashtag, "#HappyFathersDay" and tagging Fujikawa's Instagram handle.

Alongside Rani, Hudson also shares her two other children with two different dads: son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hudson also paid tribute to her famous stepfather, Kurt Russell, with his own tribute post on Sunday as well. Russell, 70, has been her mother Goldie Hawn's partner for more than 35 years.

Sharing a photograph of herself with Russell's arm wrapped around her as the pair sat together on a couch, Hudson began the caption of her post, writing, "Our great loyal protector. Our dependable authentic captain. Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father!"

"From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open cockpit planes, dirt bikes, bareback horse riding, motorcycle rides, boat racing…a childhood and adulthood of adventure. Our Pa always makes life fun," she continued. "Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family."

"He's one hell of a Dad ❤️ Lucky us 🙏," Hudson added. "Happy Fathers Day Pa I love you so much ❤️."

During a January episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Oscar nominee opened up about sharing her three kids with three different men, and how she has "high" expectations for her unconventional family.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she said with a laugh.

"The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff," she added. "Other than that, it's like, I just let it go ... I work my a-- off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Opens Up About Her Estrangement from Father Bill and His Children: 'It's a 41-Year-Old Issue'

Hudson told Women's Health in March that co-parenting has strengthened her relationship with Bellamy, 43, and his wife Elle Evans. Hudson and the Muse singer called off their engagement back in 2014.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,'" Hudson said at the time. "I think it's even bonded us closer - me, Matt, Elle, and Danny - because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."