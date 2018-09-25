Kate Hudson Jokes That She Needs 'a Little Shot of Whiskey' to Help Her Induce Labor

Kate Hudson is counting down the days until she gives birth… and can also have an alcoholic drink or two!

After a celebratory weekend, the 39-year-old actress showed off one of her newest gifts via Instagram on Monday: a book written by pal Reese Witherspoon.

Perusing through Witherspoon’s newly-released Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits, Hudson tells her followers in an Instagram story about the recipes she’s really itching to try.

“I’m looking through it and what I really want to try is this,” Hudson says, as she holds up the book and points to an alcoholic drink. “See? That guy, the mint julep… but I can’t.”

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

As she goes on to talk about the things she instead can consume, her tongue gets twisted while saying “bourbon barbeque” and the word-stumble jokingly exhausts a very-pregnant Hudson.

“I also can’t speak; I can’t walk, I can’t speak. Listen, Reese is my neighbor. Just bring the whiskey, I don’t need the teacup,” jokes Hudson, referencing Witherspoon’s lifestyle book cover image.

RELATED: Beaming Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

The pregnant actress added: “I figure a little shot of whiskey can put me into labor. I’m looking for that chapter right now,” before quipping, “How do Southern girls get labor going?”

Hudson finished her Instagram post with a sweet message to Witherspoon, writing “Love it! Love you!” alongside a shot of the 42-year-old Big Little Lies actress’ first book.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

RELATED: Working Mom Kate Hudson Says Her Kids ‘Are Always Prioritized’: I Want Them to ‘Feel Loved’

Hudson, who is already mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14, told Ellen DeGeneres on a recent visit to her talk show that her “water could go any second.“

During the appearance, Hudson also admitted that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa have yet to decide on a baby name, but have a list going. “We have a couple of them and we’re going to decide when the day comes,” she said, adding that her two sons are both “super excited” to be big brothers.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Over the weekend, friends close to the actress and Fujikawa threw the pair a pink-themed baby shower.

With decorations that included a massive pink-and-white flower wall, flower crowns and an assortment of pink balloons, many of the couple’s family and friends attended the Sunday bash, including Jennifer Meyer and Sara Foster, who is Fujikawa’s stepsister.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Did Kate Hudson’s Maternal Instincts Kick in After Holding a Baby Panda?

In addition to a baby shower, Hudson and musician Fujikawa, 32, recently put together their daughter’s nursery.

An insider told PEOPLE in August that “Kate is very much ready to meet her baby girl.”

“She had an amazing summer with a lot of traveling. She has enjoyed herself a lot. She is ready to slow down and is anxiously waiting for her little girl,” the source continued, adding that Fujikawa is thrilled to experience fatherhood.

“Danny is equally excited. They have been decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together,” the insider said.

The Almost Famous star revealed her pregnancy news on April 6 via an adorable Instagram video showing the actress screaming with joy after popping huge balloons that revealed the sex of her third baby.