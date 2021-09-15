Kate Hudson said her young son even wants stocks for his upcoming birthday

Kate Hudson Says Her Son Bing, 10, 'Loves' the Stock Market: 'Don't Know How It Happened'

Kate Hudson's youngest son has a sophisticated new hobby!

While appearing on Late Night Wednesday, the newly engaged actress, 42, revealed that her 10-year-old son Bing "loves" the stock market — and even wants stocks for his upcoming birthday.

"I don't know how it happened," she told Seth Meyers of her son's interest. "He follows them. He wakes up, he looks on his apps and follows his stocks, and he makes good money. He loves his stocks!"

Foot Locker, in particular, is Bing's favorite at the moment, Hudson said, "because it really does well, apparently."

"I don't really follow Foot Locker, but Bing tells me. And then there was one day where it kind of dipped, and he was a little worried," she teased.

The Fabletics founder, who admittedly is no math whiz, said she's fascinated by her son's special skillset.

"It's really interesting because he's got a great math brain, which I just can't relate to in any way," she explained. "But he's this creative with a math brain, which I'm sure there's a lot of those out there, I don't know many of them, but my son. So he'll go in, and he'll create, draw and drum, and then he checks his stocks."

Ultimately, Hudson knows her son has a bright future ahead of him.

"I can't wait to see what Bing Bellamy is going to do when he gets older," she told Meyers, 47.

"But I'm encouraging it," she continued. "I wrote on my Instagram he'll be handling my portfolio in like two years."

Hudson, who shares Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, has two other children: Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Rani Rose, 2, with new fiancé Fujikawa, 35.

While appearing on Late Night, Hudson joked that Ryder gives her a hard time "about everything" nowadays. Meyers then played a video of her son playfully mocking his mom while she watched in the background.

"He's probably the funniest in our family, so this is like every day," the star said. "Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me."

The actress previously spoke about navigating parenting with her kids' "multiple dads" during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in January that she holds her kids to "high" expectations, but also knows when to let things go.

"I wanna be, like, 'Yeah, it's so great and we're figuring out,' but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there's days that I have to remind myself to be grateful," she told Geist of balancing it all.