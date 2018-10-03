Kate Hudson Reveals the Special Meaning Behind Daughter Rani Rose's Name

Kate Hudson is a proud mom to a little girl — and she shared the special meaning behind her name.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Tuesday, Oct. 2, which she announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that read, “She’s Here!”

Hudson, who is also mom to 7-year-old Bingham Hawn and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell from previous relationships, revealed their daughter’s name on social media.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote in her announcement post.

She continued, “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

Fujikawa’s father, Ron, died in October 2012. He was a lawyer and founded the Kinsella, Boesch, Fujikawa & Towle law group alongside three of his colleagues, according to his obituary.

Ron married Melissa Linehan and they had three sons, Danny, Michael and Braden. The last 10 years of his life were spent alongside his “devoted companion” Rebecca Foster (né Dyer), according to his obituary.

Rebecca was previously married to David Foster and the two have three daughters together: Sara Foster, Erin Foster and Jordan Foster. All are close friends of Hudson’s and they are how she came to meet Danny.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” Hudson said during an appearance on The Talk. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’”

Hudson explained that while they’ve always known each other, the timing was never right as Danny was younger than her and she was “building a family and working very hard.”

“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” she said. “To have that connection is really powerful.”