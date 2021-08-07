Kate Hudson and Rani Rose, 2½, Perform Mother/Daughter Sing-Along in Adorable Video: 'On Repeat'

"Saturday Morning Special with Rani Rose," Kate Hudson captioned an adorable video of her 2½-year-old daughter singing "Skidamarink" while she harmonized with the toddler

Kate Hudson appears to be passing on the talent gene to yet another generation.

The Golden Globe winner, 42, sang along to the beloved children's song "Skidamarink" with her 2½-year-old daughter Rani Rose in an adorable video she posted to Instagram on Saturday.

"Saturday Morning Special with Rani Rose, On Repeat…and repeat….aaaand repeat….aaaand," Hudson captioned the clip.

Rani sang into a microphone, which was bedazzled with her mom's name, as her sweet voice echoed from a nearby amplifier. As the toddler forgot some words, her mom chimed in with the harmony to help her out, before Rani continued to sing the song in a loop. Hudson has previously shown off her vocal chops in the 2009 movie musical Nine, several episodes of Glee, and in Sia's controversial film Music.

Hudson, who shares Rani with partner Danny Fujikawa, 35, previously celebrated middle child Bingham Hawn's 10th birthday last month. She co-parents Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, 43.

"Enter double digits. 10 years gone, and here we are entering the first day of his 11th," the proud mom wrote on Instagram at the time. "Can you believe it's been a full decade because I can't!!! Bing is growing into a truly incredible young man."

The Knives Out 2 actress later posted a photo of Bing with his older brother Ryder Russell, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 54. "My guys," she affectionately captioned the photo of Bing sitting in Ryder's lap.

Although she's been known to post photos of her adorable family, she recently told PEOPLE that she makes an effort to limit her kids' technology usage. "I think there are really amazing things about technology, but I just don't want to lose that with my own kids — the importance of putting all that away," Hudson said in June. "When kids are bored, they think of the most amazing things to do. My mom used to say that."

Hudson credits her own mom Goldie Hawn, 75, with showing her the importance of using imagination as a child, something that came in handy during family road trips with her brother Oliver Hudson, 44, and their de facto stepdad Kurt Russell, 70.