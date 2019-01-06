Kate Hudson Celebrates Daughter Rani Rose's 3-Month Birthday with Adorable New Photo

Baby joy!

Kate Hudson on Saturday posted a new Instagram of her daughter Rani Rose in honor of the baby’s 3-month birthday.

In the photo, Rani Rose is all dressed up in an elaborate red floral one-piece — complete with a matching red headband!

“Went a little crazy on the holiday outfit but let’s be honest… I did grow up watching @bobmackie design for my mother so I have a bit of an affinity for the embellished and sequined 💃 #RaniThreeMonth 🌹,” Hudson captioned the Instagram post, referring to legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie’s designs for her mom, Goldie Hawn.

Hudson, 39, shares her daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 32. The pair welcomed the baby girl, their first child, on Oct. 2. Hudson is also mom to 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote in her announcement post, which was captioned simply, “She’s here.”

A few days later, Hudson shared her first snap of Rani Rose, writing, “🌹Our little rosebud🌹.”

The actress talked to PEOPLE in December about working off her baby weight by becoming WW (formerly Weight Watcher)’s newest ambassador.

“It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it’s like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health,” Hudson told PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.”

“I don’t think it’s as much about changing anything, as it is about knowledge of the things that you love,” she says of her diet. “That’s the thing that sets it apart to me from everything else. This is about understanding your wellness. It’s about understanding your fitness activity, understanding your food, understanding the things that you love. It’s about how to balance.”