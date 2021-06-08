Kate Hudson says she "grew up witnessing my parents take care of their bodies" and she hopes to set an example for her kids since they "watch everything we do"

Kate Hudson on Passing Her 'Love' of Fitness to Daughter Rani, 2½: She Has 'Fun Doing It with Me'

Kate Hudson is sharing her love of fitness with her toddler.

The Oscar nominee, 42, shared a gallery of adorable photos on Instagram Tuesday showing off a mother-daughter moment she enjoyed with 2½-year-old Rani Rose recently, cooling down from one of her workouts. In the caption, Hudson explained why staying active is important to her, and why she hopes her kids follow suit.

"Those who recover together... maybe you can finish the sentence 💪🌸," she begins, adding, "I grew up witnessing my parents take care of their bodies. People always ask me how I get motivated to stay in shape. The answer is, it's what I know. It's how I was raised. It's engrained in my brain that honoring and working our body is a gift and so I don't take it for granted."

"I loooove moving. I love when it's challenging. I love being in charge of my results," says Hudson. "And I looooove seeing my daughter have fun doing it with me. They watch everything we do! Gotta make some good moves for kids 💃🏋️‍♀️🧘‍♀️."

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Hudson opened up about how Rani, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, is quickly becoming her mini-me.

"She wants to work out with me," said Hudson, who is also mom to sons Bingham "Bing," 9, and Ryder, 17. "She gets on there, she's doing her butt exercises. She kind of does her own version of them. Turns into a little bit more of a dance move. I'm learning so quickly that this whole 'everything that is mom's is yours' when you're a girl is real."

Hudson added that she plans to pass down some of her favorite fashion pieces to her daughter, explaining that she never got to raid her own mom Goldie Hawn's closet for her stylish red carpet looks since "Mom is really good at purging and not keeping anything."