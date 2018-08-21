Pregnant Kate Hudson Busy Decorating Nursery as She's 'Anxiously Waiting' for Baby Girl

Kate Hudson is in the home stretch of pregnancy.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actress, who’s due to give birth to her daughter soon, is excited to become a mom for the third time.

“Kate is very much ready to meet her baby girl,” the insider says. “She had an amazing summer with a lot of traveling. She has enjoyed herself a lot. She is ready to slow down and is anxiously waiting for her little girl.”

Adds the source of Hudson, 39, and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, “Danny is equally excited. They have been decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together.”

Hudson announced in February that she and Fujikawa, 32, are expecting their first child together, a daughter.

The Bride Wars star has since shared many photos of her growing baby bump, including ones from her European family vacation with Fujikawa, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Oliver Hudson and Kate’s sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14.

In one serene-looking snapshot from late June, the expectant actress lounged on a yoga mat and wrote in her caption, “Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini 🍸.”

Last week, Hudson’s brother Wyatt Russell revealed to PEOPLE that “everyone is excited” to meet the newest addition to the famous family.

He previously told PEOPLE, “I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl. I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me.’ ”

“But when he met my brother’s little girl Rio, who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl.’ So they’re really excited,” Russell added.