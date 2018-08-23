Kate Hudson Posts Sweet Bump Selfie with Pregnant Friend, Boasts They're 'Almost There'

Kate Hudson has a bump buddy!

The soon-to-be mom of three, 39, shared a sweet picture on Instagram Thursday of her pregnant belly alongside her longtime friend Angi Fletcher‘s.

In the photo, the women — who are both expecting their third children and first daughters — are using their hands to accentuate their bumps in comfy, casual clothing. One mom sported a flowing dress and the other, a T-shirt and drawstring pants.

Hudson captioned the photo, “We growing humans” with the double heart emoji and added the hashtags, “#BothNumberThree,” “#BothFirstGirls,” “#14yearsOfFrienship” and “#AlmostThere.”

The Bride Wars star has been excitedly sharing photos of her pregnancy journey ever since she first announced in April that she was expecting a baby girl with her musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson recently shared a bump selfie, and in the caption she joked about appearing naked because her belly obscured her shorts.

She posted another pic with pregnant pal Jamie Mizrahi at the end of July. In it, the duo are glowing in patterned bikinis and chic fun glasses.

An insider told PEOPLE on Monday that the actress is due to deliver soon, and that she’s feeling super ready for her new arrival.

“Kate is very much ready to meet her baby girl,” the source said. “She had an amazing summer with a lot of traveling. She has enjoyed herself a lot. She is ready to slow down and is anxiously waiting for her little girl.”

The insider also revealed that Hudson’s boyfriend, is as “equally excited” as the mom-to-be, adding, “They have been decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together.”

This will be the first baby for Fujikawa, 32. Hudson has two other children: sons Bingham Hawn, 7, whose father is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and 14-year-old Ryder Russell, whose dad is The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson.