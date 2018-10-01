Bump Buddies! Kate Hudson Compares Baby Bellies with Friend in Final Stretch of Her Pregnancy

Kate Hudson‘s baby girl is almost ready to make her arrival!

The soon-to-be mother of three is glowing alongside her friend Angi Fletcher in new black-and-white photos they each posted to Instagram over the weekend, showing off their respective baby bumps.

Hudson, 39, captioned her image simply “💞💞,” while Fletcher joked alongside hers, “Trying to convince our little girls that play dates are much more fun on the outside.”

Fletcher, 40, has since given birth — to (like Hudson!) her third child and first daughter, Ocean Leona.

Hudson — already mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14 — told Ellen DeGeneres during a Sept. 20 visit to her talk show that her “water could go any second.”

During the appearance, the Almost Famous actress also admitted that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa have yet to decide on a baby name, but have a list going.

“We have a couple of them and we’re going to decide when the day comes,” she said, adding that her two sons are both “super excited” to be big brothers.

Following the couple’s pink-filled baby shower, Hudson joked about her pregnancy while fawning over a gift given to her by pal Reese Witherspoon: the latter’s new book, Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.

“I’m looking through it and what I really want to try is this,” Hudson said in an Instagram Story on Sept. 24, holding up the book and pointing to an alcoholic drink. “See? That guy, the mint julep… but I can’t.”

The pregnant actress added, “I figure a little shot of whiskey can put me into labor. I’m looking for that chapter right now,” before quipping, “How do Southern girls get labor going?”