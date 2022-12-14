Kate Hudson Praises 11-Year-Old Son Bing's Dedication to Drumming: 'You Want to Support That'

Kate Hudson is mom to Rani Rose, 4, Bing, 11, and Ryder, 19

Published on December 14, 2022 03:18 PM
Kate Hudson Praises Son Bing's Dedication to Drumming: 'You Want to Support That'
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Kate Hudson/instagram

Kate Hudson is proud of her son's serious skills.

The Glass Onion star, 43, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, where chatted about her son Bing's passion for playing the drums.

"My son Bing is a drummer, been drumming since he was a year old, " she shared.

After Meyers joked about a parent openly deciding to get their toddler a drum set, Hudson recalled the moment she and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy knew the now 11-year-old had a passion for the instrument.

"So his dad is in a band called Muse and Don Howard, the drummer, had two drumsticks. He couldn't even walk. He took the drumsticks, and that was it. They've never left his hands since," she said.

Hudson continued, "He's 11 years old, and he's insane. Can he be a guest drummer one day?"

Meyers said he "would love to have that," adding, "we are going to have to have him submit a demo tape."

The host then asked at what point she and Bellamy realized he could "really have talent," to which she replied 18 months.

"He would sit and he would put pillows and would at different heights and he would like play," she said.

"And now just recently because he's the kind of kid who goes, 'Mom, I'm going to play drums,' like four times a day. So he goes, and when you have a kid like that, you want to support that as much as you can. And so the pool house, which is more like a shed, became the drum room. So that's Bing's room which, all the other siblings are jealous of because he has his own room."

Kate Hudson and her kids
Kate Hudson Instagram

Bing has also recently picked up the guitar after being inspired by older brother Ryder, 19. "He's just like shredding in two months, and Ryder's like, 'God.' It's taken Ryder like two years to learn how to play the guitar, Bing in like a month."

The Almost Famous actress went on to share how excited Bing and 4-year-old little sister Rani Rose — whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa — are to have their big brother home for Christmas.

"This Christmas is like, it's a thing. The fact that Ryder's coming home, it's his first time coming home. Even the cousins, because we do big Christmases and we're all together. Ryder coming home is the big [thing]."

"Me as well but I don't want to be that mom," she said with a laugh.

