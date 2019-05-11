Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Post-Baby Abs 7 Months After Giving Birth to Daughter Rani

Kate Hudson is in washboard ab-shape!

Hudson, who turned 40 last month, shared a mirror selfie of her toned stomach on Friday, nearly seven months after she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child, daughter Rani Rose in October 2018.

“Bored on set…? Take some weird mirror selfies in the trailers bathroom,” the mom of three captioned her post.

Hudson is also mom to sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 7½, and Ryder Russell, 15.

Hudson credits Weight Watchers in reaching her post-pregnancy “goal weight” of losing 25 pounds, a goal she revealed she met just six months after Rani’s birth.

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs. from goal weight!” Hudson posted on Instagram in April. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined.”

“After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me — especially in fitness — finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy,” she told PEOPLE in December.

While it’s unclear what movie set Hudson’s referring to in her most recent Instagram post, she has been busy as a brand ambassador for Weight Watchers since late 2018.

Hudson was welcomed as an ambassador for WW by Oprah Winfrey, who herself partnered with Weight Watchers back in 2015.

“I’ve become an Ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all!” Hudson posted of her involvement with the weight-loss company.

“This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a lifelong journey of wellness,” she said, adding, “I’m so happy to share this with everyone and I have to say, having @oprah on my call list was a dream come true! Love you O #WwAmbassador #WellnessThatWorks.”