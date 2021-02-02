Kate Hudson Poses with Daughter Rani Rose, 2, for InStyle in Matching '90s Smiley-Face Shirts

The mother of three jokes that she needs "a quarantine from my quarantine"

Kate Hudson is rocking retro looks with her daughter.

The Music actress, 41, appears on the cover of InStyle's March issue (on newsstands Feb. 12), joined by 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, for the photo shoot. Hudson and her girl pose in matching smiley-face T-shirts while playing on a mattress situated in the grass.

Hudson, on Instagram, explains of the nostalgic outfits: "Instyle asked if I wanted to hit the cover 90's style with some space buns and a smiley face and I was like, 'damn right I do!' "

In the cover story, Hudson — who is also mom to sons Ryder, 17, and son Bingham, 9 — says playing dress-up has been a solace for her while in quarantine with her family. She explains that during the pandemic she "needed to put on beautiful, flowy things that were colorful, even just to sit at home."

"Glamour is fantasy to me. It's part of what we were doing for this shoot," says Hudson. "I was sitting there with these sparkles on my eyes, and I realized that since I was a little girl, I've loved beautiful dresses that made me feel like I was in a fairy tale. I feel like I owned the clothes that were at the shoot when I was young. Except they weren't Dior."

Elsewhere in the interview, the star admits, "My quarantine has not been quiet," joking, "I need a quarantine from my quarantine." She adds that she found the "positive" in 2020: "Everybody finds a silver lining in it and a purpose throughout. ... What do you really need, and what makes you happy?"

In a video segment tied to InStyle's cover story, Hudson talks quarantining with her "beautiful" family during lockdown.

"I have to say, since we've had a very bizarre year, I couldn't have asked for a better unit. I'm so lucky," she says. "Every single person in this picture makes me burst with joy."

Hudson recently opened up on an episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist about sharing her three children with three different men, and how she has "high" expectations for her unconventional family.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," Hudson said with a laugh, adding, "The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff."