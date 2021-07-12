Kate Hudson Captures Wholesome Moment Between Her Sons Ryder, 17, and Bing, 10: 'My Boys'

Kate Hudson is soaking up the quality time with her boys.

On Sunday, the actress, 42, shared a sweet photo of her two sons as Bingham "Bing," 10, sat on the lap of his big brother Ryder, 17, who smiled while wrapping an arm around his sibling. Hudson captioned the moment on Instagram, "✨My guys✨."

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, plus daughter Rani Rose, 2½, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The Oscar nominee celebrated her middle child's birthday on Friday by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram of Bing as an infant, with Ryder getting to know their new addition to the family at the time.

"Enter double digits. 10 years gone, and here we are entering the first day of his 11th! Can you believe it's been a full decade because I can't!!!" Hudson began her tribute. "Bing is growing into a truly incredible young man."

"Last year I wrote a lot about his character all of which still holds true as he matures. He's warm, loving, sensitive, dedicated, curious. The list goes on," the proud mom continued.

Hudson said her 10-year-old is very into the stock market, much to her surprise: "Since his last birthday he's taken a strong liking to playing the stock market … yes, you heard me correct. He saves any money he receives, buys stocks and checks his stocks daily and has asked for stocks for his birthday. Of all the things I dreamed of for my children, playing the stock market at 10 was not one I thought of but I'm into it. At this point he'll be handling my portfolio by 12!"

"More than anything," added Hudson, "he takes on life and experiences like a champ. Pushes through his fears so he can get the most out of everything. My middle boy I love him so. I hope you join me in sending big birthday love to Bingo!!! Happy Birthday Bing!!!"

When Ryder turned 17 in January, Hudson called him her "loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son" on Instagram.