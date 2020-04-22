Kate Hudson's Approach to Raising 3 Kids Is Different Than Mom Goldie Hawn's: 'I'm So Strict'

Kate Hudson has learned a lot of powerful lessons from mom Goldie Hawn, but her approach to parenting has its differences too.

In their cover story for PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue, the mother-daughter duo (who were shot alongside Hudson’s 18-month-old daughter Rani Rose, before the coronavirus lockdown went into effect) discuss what they’ve learned from each other along their respective parenting journeys.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m more lenient, like way more lenient,” says Hawn, 74, while Hudson chimes in, “I’m so strict.”

“She’s Attila the Hun,” jokes Hawn, laughing.

“You were strict when you needed to be. You were honest,” says Hudson, 41, who’s mom to Rani plus sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8½, and Ryder Russell, 16.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kate Hudson and daughter Rani Coliena Rentmeester

RELATED: PEOPLE Now: The Best Advice Goldie Hawn Has Ever Given Daughter Kate Hudson

Hawn clarifies that she “got angry over bad behavior or kindness” when it came to Kate and her brothers Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell as they grew up, but “didn’t get mad over mistakes.”

She also agrees with her daughter that Hudson is the “more structured” parent and jokingly compared Hudson’s parenting style to her approach to shoes: “You draw your roadmaps very firmly.”

“Listen, our children are our greatest teachers. And you should be, as a parent, available to learn, because you don’t know everything,” Hawn adds, telling her daughter that her kids are “not you. And you’re not me. And that is the one thing that we have to remember.”

Watch the full episode of Like Mother, Like Daughter: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Image zoom Clockwise from top: Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Rani Hudson Fujikawa cover PEOPLE Coliena Rentmeester

RELATED: Kate Hudson Reveals Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover on Ellen: The Message Is “Really Important”



“The best advice” about motherhood that Hawn ever gave her daughter, Hudson recalls, is when the Almost Famous actress was pregnant with Ryder and wondered why she felt “so sad.”

“Mom’s like, ‘Because the second they leave your body, they don’t belong to you anymore.’ I think that was the most powerful thing you’ve ever said to me,” she tells Hawn.

“It’s learning to let go. I think a lot of mothers, particularly with their girls, feel helpless when you don’t think you’re needed anymore. … It’s just a phase,” Hawn adds. “There’s an individuation and then there’s a period of time when we come back together again.”

For more from Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.